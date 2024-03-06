California Lottery

Check your lotto tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold in SoCal

That winning ticket matched 5 out of the 6 numbers and is worth $2,151,945.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A store in Cathedral City sold a Mega Million ticket worth $2 million after matching all 5 numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing.

California Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at Stater Bros located at 69255 Ramon Road.

Tuesday’s night's numbers were 2,49, 50, 61, 70 and 14.  Since no one hit the jackpot, Friday night’s drawing is estimated at $687 million.

Last night’s drawing also marks the 25th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Mega Millions is played in California and 44 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each, and drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday nights, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery says that the odds of matching all the numbers is 1 in 302,575,350.

