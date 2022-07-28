Anticipation is building for one of the largest Mega Millions lottery drawings in U.S. history.
No ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, increasing the estimated jackpot to $1.025 billion. The jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the country's fourth-largest lottery prize to date and the third prize that has surpassed the $1 billion threshold in its 20-year history.
Here are some of the numbers behind the enormous jackpot.
- Players have a one in 303,000,000 chance of winning the jackpot.
- One ticket in Tuesday's drawing was worth $3 million because it matched the five white balls and included the optional Megaplier.
- The jackpot has surpassed $1 billion three times in the last 20 years.
- Four Mega Millions jackpots were won this year. The winners were in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.
- Five states do not play the Mega Millions: Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Alabama.
- Nine tickets Tuesday matched the five white balls to win the Mega Millions second prize.
- One of those tickets was purchased in the California desert town of Baker. It's worth $2.9 million.
- Since expanding the American lotto system in 2010, there have been jackpot winners in 27 states.
- There have been 29 drawings since the jackpot was last won on April 15.
- Forty-five states and Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions drawings.
- One hundred fifty-six tickets won the game's third prize - $10,000 or $30,000 depending on if they included the Megaplier - for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball.
- The cash option for the estimated jackpot is $602.5 million.
- The top Mega Millions jackpot ever won in California was $648 million.
- The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion and was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. To this day, it remains the world's largest lottery prize won on a single ticket.