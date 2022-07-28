Anticipation is building for one of the largest Mega Millions lottery drawings in U.S. history.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, increasing the estimated jackpot to $1.025 billion. The jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the country's fourth-largest lottery prize to date and the third prize that has surpassed the $1 billion threshold in its 20-year history.

Here are some of the numbers behind the enormous jackpot.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.