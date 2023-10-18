Memorial service to honor Manhattan Beach officer killed in 405 Freeway crash

A funeral procession and memorial service are scheduled Wednesday for a 35-year-old Manhattan Beach Police motorcycle officer killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway.

Chad Swanson, a 13-year law enforcement veteran, was killed Oct. 4 on his way to work. The married father of three young sons died at a hospital.

The funeral procession, including law enforcement colleagues, was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Manhattan Beach ahead of an 11 a.m. SeaCoast Church service in Cypress. Anyone attending the procession was asked to wear red, white and blue.

Three other vehicles were involved in the tragic freeway crash. One of the drivers might have made an unsafe lane change while speeding, according to authorities. That driver struck another car.

The officer's motorcycle was struck by one of the cars, knocking him to the ground.

Swanson joined the Manhattan Beach Police Department 13 years ago and became a motorcycle officer in 2017. He previously worked as a parking enforcement employee in Hawthorne.

"Chad lived a life of service to the community," Chief Rachel Johnson told reporters. "His love for his work was evident each time I saw him. I last spoke with Chad on Sunday at the canine car show, and I watched as he lifted one kid after another kid onto his motorcycle to let them see what it was like to sit astride a police motor. He never tired of it. And I think he would have done it until sunset if that's what it took to make every kid's day.

"Chad was a bright star in a world that wasn't always the same. Chad was what I refer to as a seriously good dude. His infectious smile and laugh lit up every room he entered. To know Chad was to love him. If you weren't laughing when he was in the room, you simply weren't listening."

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement that the community lost "an officer who dedicated his career to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents.

"His fearless contributions to our community and beyond were marked by bravery, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty."

Swanson was featured in a 2017 episode of 'Hero of the Night' in recognition of his service, including his response to the Route 91 Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas.