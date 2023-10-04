Manhattan Beach motorcycle officer killed in freeway crash

A Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway in the Carson area.

The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Del Amo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the officer, who died at a hospital, the CHP reported.

All northbound lanes were closed in the area while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances of the crash, and traffic was backed up for miles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to the CHP's preliminary investigation:

The crash that fatally injured the officer, who was believed to have been on duty, involved three other vehicles.

One of those vehicles, which may have been speeding, made a lane change, hitting another vehicle that went out of control.

The officer was knocked off the motorcycle by one of the vehicles.

Another person was transported from the scene for treatment of minor injuries.

The other motorists remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the CHP reported.