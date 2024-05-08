Anaheim

Man suspected of robbing bank, taking hostage in Anaheim is arrested

The victim was not harmed.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of robbing a bank and taking a hostage in Anaheim, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The incident occurred at the BMO bank around 4:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of E. La Palma Avenue. 

When officers arrived they found a man who had taken at least one person and barricaded himself with the victim in a room inside the bank. 

Patrol officers, SWAT officers and Tactical Negotiators were on scene, according to the Anaheim Police Department. 

The man was arrested and the victim was not harmed.

Anaheim
