Man suspected of robbing bank, taking hostage in Anaheim is arrested

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of robbing a bank and taking a hostage in Anaheim, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The incident occurred at the BMO bank around 4:40 p.m. on the 4500 block of E. La Palma Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man who had taken at least one person and barricaded himself with the victim in a room inside the bank.

Patrol officers, SWAT officers and Tactical Negotiators were on scene, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The man was arrested and the victim was not harmed.