Month-old kitten rescued from Metro C Line train

A good Samaritan helped save a month-old kitten who was abandoned aboard a Metro C (Green) Line train, officials said today.

The kitten, now named Eloise, was discovered Monday by a Metro rider who alerted the train operator, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Eloise was safely transported by Metro personnel to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne, where she was examined by medical staff and appeared to be in good condition.

She's now at an spcaLA foster volunteer's home, where she'll remain for about four weeks before she's old enough to be put up for adoption.

The kitten was described as a 1-pound, mostly white tabby with three gray dots on her coat.

"Eloise serves as a reminder to be compassionate towards our furry friends, even in unexpected places,'' spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said. "To the Metro employees and the passenger: Thank you! You saved a life."