Men Suspected of Following Teen in Rancho Santa Margarita Sought By Police

Both men got out of the truck close to the girl and she ran off.

Authorities in Orange County asked for the public's help in locating two men in a pickup truck who allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita.

The girl was running on Antonio Parkway between Tijeras Creek and Via Entrada about 4 p.m. Tuesday when the men in an older model, white Chevrolet 1500 truck with black fenders began driving in the bicycle lane, closely following the teen, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Both men got out of the truck close to the girl and she ran off. The men got into the truck continued to closely follow her until she pulled out her cell phone and the men drove away, the department said.

Sketches of two men authorities in Orange County say followed a 15-year-old girl in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Anyone with information about the identities of the men was asked to call the sheriff's department at 949-770-6011.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or submitted online at occrimestoppers.org.

