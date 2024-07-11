South LA

About $25K in shoes stolen after driver slams into South LA store

No arrests have been made.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

An estimated $25,000 in shoes were stolen from a store in the South Los Angeles area early Thursday.

Police say a driver intentionally crashed into the store before ransacking it.

Surveillance video from around 2 a.m. showed a white car slamming into the store right before a group exited from another car nearby. 

Once inside the store, the group quickly gathered several pairs of shoes and sports clothing. 

The store owner said about $25,000 in shoes were stolen. No arrests have been made.

