Metro bus driver among 9 injured in four-vehicle Leimert Park crash

A Metro bus driver was among nine people injured Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on a Leimert Park street.

The crash involving four vehicles was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near West 39th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard. At least one car rolled over, ending up on its side.

The Line 210 Metro bus was northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard when it was struck by another vehicle, touching off the chain-reaction collision, Metro said in a statement. The bus driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Metro said.

The 10 other passengers on the bus were not injured.

Three people were hospitalized in moderate condition, the LAFD said. Six others were hospitalized in fair condition.

Details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.