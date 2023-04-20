Metro Micro Offers $1 Rides. Here's How It Works

What to Know Metro Micro is a shared transportation service that uses vans and other small vehicles that are operated by Metro in selected zones.

Residents of Los Angeles County who need to travel short distances can do so through the shared transportation service that Metro offers.

The Metro Micro program is an affordable option for riders that was launched in December 2020. The service is available for different areas of the county for only $1.

Metro Micro is a shared transportation service that uses vans and small vehicles operated by Metro in selected zones.

The service is designed to be integrated into the already existing transportation system and provide transit service where it might be difficult for buses to operate.

It was been designed in conjunction with Metro’s NextGen Bus Plan.

How does Metro Micro work?

Metro Micro uses vans for short rides inside the zones that are located within Los Angeles County.

The service allows riders to plan complete trips with Metro Micro and their trip with a bus or train in real time by using the mobile app, website, or the Metro call center.

Passengers will be able to pay for this service with their TAP card, their TAP account, or with a debit or credit card or prepaid credit.

Riders can reserve this shared transportation service through the app, which is available for IOS and Android. They can also reserve it on their website or by calling 323.GO.METRO (323-466-3876).

The van will pick up the rider at the address provided if it is within the selected zones.

What areas does Metro Micro cover?

As of now, these are the areas that Metro Micro operates:

Watts/Compton : Monday to Friday (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.) / Saturdays and Sundays (5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

: Monday to Friday (5 a.m. to 11 p.m.) / Saturdays and Sundays (5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.) LAX/Inglewood : Monday to Friday (5 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

: Monday to Friday (5 a.m. - 9 p.m.) North Hollywood/Burbank : Monday to Friday (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.) / Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

: Monday to Friday (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.) / Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.) El Monte : Monday to Friday (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.) / Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

: Monday to Friday (6 a.m. - 10 p.m.) / Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Highland Park/Eagle Rock/Glendale : Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

: Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Altadena/Pasadena/Sierra Madre : Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

: Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) Northwest San Fernando Valley : Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

: Monday to Sunday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.) UCLA/Westwood/ VA Medical Center: Monday to Friday (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

