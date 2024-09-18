1 hospitalized when Metro train and car collide in East LA

A Metro E Line train collided with a car and partially derailed Wednesday morning in the East Los Angeles area.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed at least one train car off the tracks following the crash at about 9:20 a.m. near Third Street and Rowan Avenue. A hatchback with driver's side damage was nearby.

The driver was taken to a hospital, but details about the individual's condition were not immediately available. A train passenger was assessed at the scene for a possible injury.

The driver of the car was making a left turn into the path of the train when it was struck, Metro said in a statement.

All other passengers transferred to a shuttle to continue their trip. A Metro bus shuttle was operating from Indiana Station to Maravilla Station.