Authorities today announced that 13 members or associates of the Mexican Mafia prison gang have been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for their roles in a narcotic smuggling operation and violent assault that took place within the Los Angeles County jail system, two of whom are fugitives.

“Two of the defendants charged were arrested on Thursday and one was arrested today,” Laura Eimiller of the FBI said in a statement.

“Two are being sought by members of the Los Angeles County Department and the FBI's San Gabriel Valley Safe Streets Task Force,” Eimiller said. “Eight defendants charged were already incarcerated on unrelated charges.”

According to Eimiller, Estela Guerrero, 50, of Long Beach, and Daniel Arochi-Gonzalez, 24, of Carson, were arrested Thursday at their homes.

Rosa Christina Martinez, 35, was arrested Friday in Compton. Marco Lujan, 47, and Ariel Pereyra, 28, are being sought.

The following defendants charged in the case are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges: Jose Martinez, 36, Pharoah Brooks, 47, David Fraysure, 28, Jackie Triplett, 40, Jessie Quintero, 44, Andy Dominguez, 30, Angel Grajales, 33, and Daniel Garcia, 37.

The investigation began in February of 2022, following reports that narcotics had been smuggled into the Los Angeles County Jail, as well as a report of a violent attack of an inmate within the jail, Eimiller said.

“The narcotics smuggling and violent assault are alleged to have been coordinated by several high-ranking associates of the Mexican Mafia from outside of the jail under the authority of a Mexican Mafia member in state prison,” Eimiller said.

“That inmate had been charged with operating inside of a Los Angeles County facility on behalf of the Mexican Mafia criminal enterprise.”

According to investigators and deputy district attorneys who filed the case being announced today, a Mexican Mafia “facilitator” allegedly relayed orders to Mexican Mafia associates within the Los Angeles County jail – known as “Sureños” or “soldiers” -- to attack an individual who had falsely claimed to be a member of the Mexican Mafia, which is an act considered to be a serious violation to the criminal organization,” Eimiller said.

“On orders passed through the facilitator, multiple Sureños are alleged to have attacked the victim who was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries,” Eimiller said.

“During the investigation, a Mexican Mafia secretary and inmates – known as “shotcallers” -- in leadership positions for the Mexican Mafia, allegedly coordinated the movement of drugs that had been smuggled into the jail,” Eimiller said.

According to investigators, the narcotics were moved to different locations within the jail to be sold to other inmates for the collection of Mexican Mafia proceeds, Eimiller said.

In another incident, a Mexican Mafia shot-caller within the jail allegedly reported to a facilitator that narcotics that belonged to a Mexican Mafia member had been smuggled into the jail by an inmate, Eimiller said.

“As a result, investigators were able to identify the inmate in possession of the drugs,” Eimiller said. “Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seized over 30 grams of heroin.”

A search warrant at the alleged facilitator's residence resulted in the seizure of about 10 ounces of methamphetamine, a firearm, numerous Mexican Mafia communications and about $16,000 in cash found in envelopes labeled with the names of several shot callers within the jail, Eimiller said.

The case was filed and is being prosecuted by Deputy-In-Charge Lou Avila and Deputy District Attorney Abbigail Briones with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office's Prison Crimes Unit.

Authorities circulated photos of the two fugitives -- Marco Lujan and Ariel Pereyra -- and urged anyone knowing their whereabouts to call their nearest FBI Office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.