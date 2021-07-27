A lawmaker from Orange County has asked Congress to declare Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Huntington Beach, announced the resolution to" to honor the late Lakers star, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 in Calabasas.

"Kobe Bryant used his platform to inspire millions and help kids around the world achieve success and strive for greatness. On August 24th we should remember Kobe, celebrate his life, and encourage the next generation to dream big just like Kobe did," Steel said.

Bryant lived in Orange County, within the 48th Congressional District represented by Steel. The date of Aug. 24 was chosen to represent the two uniform numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers -- 8 and 24.

Last year, Steel led a successful effort to pass a similar Aug. 24 resolution locally when she was chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The 41-year-old NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament northwest of Los Angeles. Steel's resolution also mentions the names of crash victims John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; Harbor Day School basketball coach Christina Mauser; Payton Chester, a teammate of Gianna's, and her mother Sarah; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Her Congressional resolution cites the work Bryant did in the community in addition to his athletic accomplishments.

Bryant also was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel worker in Colorado in 2003. A civil suit was settled out of court.

In an emailed statement to the Orange County Register, Steel said The positive contributions to our community and to our world by Kobe Bryant deserve to be honored and celebrated."

Her Congressional resolution cites the following initiatives: