Military jets will fly over downtown LA. Here's why you shouldn't be scared

Military jets will fly low over downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, but it won’t mean there’s any conflict, and people shouldn’t be alarmed.

The pair of U.S. Marine Corps F-35 jets will be part of a performance at Dodger Stadium as the Boys in Blue take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department put out the statement ahead of the flyover in order to try and “prevent needless fear or uncertainty.” The flyover will happen just before the start of the game, scheduled for 6:20 p.m.

“The military aircraft will be visible and may be briefly heard at a significant distance from the event,” the LAFD said, adding that there’s no need for the public to call 911.

The aircraft are assigned to the Black Knights/Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 3 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to the fire department.