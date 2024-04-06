Minor arrested in connection with 4 Long Beach shootings

Long Beach police arrested a boy on Saturday in connection with an early morning shooting that sent a teenage boy to a hospital and for three previous no-hit shootings.

The boy, whose age was not provided, was arrested after the 1:40 a.m. Saturday shooting in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue that wounded a 16-year-old boy in the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department stated in a press release.

"Officers immediately began rendering medical aid until the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department personnel," according to the police statement. "He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition."

Officers detained the suspect near the shooting scene, police said. Detectives then identified the boy as the suspect in a no-hit shooting Feb. 27 in the 2300 block of Baltic Avenue.

The LBPD SWAT Team then served search warrants in the 2400 block of Baltic Avenue and 2500 Adriatic Avenue and recovered firearms believed to have been used in the four recent shootings.

In addition to the Saturday and Feb. 27 shootings, the boy is also a suspect in no-hit shootings Friday at 11:27 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 20th Street and 11:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of Webster Avenue, just hours before the teenage victim was wounded.

However, the boy is not believed a suspect in a shooting at about 1:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street that left a man with a non-life-threatening wound to the upper body, police said.

That victim was inside a business when a fight occurred among a group of men, police said. The victim was approached in a parking lot by one of the suspects, which escalated into a shooting. The suspects fled prior to the arrival of the police. No other injuries were reported in that shooting.