Pico Rivera Sports Arena could shut down due to Whittier Narrows Dam repair work

The Pico Rivera Sports Arena and other community venues could disappear due to repair work on the Whittier Narrows Dam, city officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the dam needs repairs to prevent critical flooding. These works would impact the iconic sports stadium, the only golf course in Pico Rivera and Streamland Park.

Pico Rivera authorities estimate that these closures will affect the economy of the city and its surroundings, with losses of income and jobs.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Pico Rivera Sports Arena was opened in 1979. Since its opening, it has been the site of concerts, rodeos, including Mexican charreadas, and other cultural events for the Hispanic community of Los Angeles County.

In addition to this sports complex, the closure of Streamland Park would result in the elimination of the youth baseball program that has operated for 68 years, known as the Pico Boys Baseball League.

“As we face the potential loss of valuable community assets due to the Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Modification Project, we are reminded of the resilience and strength of Pico Rivera,” said Pico Rivera Mayor Andrew Lara.

To offset these potential losses, the city has launched a $125 million revitalization program that includes the creation of new parks, open spaces and sports facilities.

“Through our revitalization program and ongoing efforts to secure funding, we aim to mitigate these losses and take advantage of new opportunities for growth and development,” Lara said.