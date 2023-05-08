Hiker From LA Reported Missing in Joshua Tree

A hiker whose last known address was in Los Angeles has gone missing at Joshua Tree National Park.

Trammell Evans, 25, was reported missing May 5, after he failed to show up at the time he was scheduled to be picked up from a dayslong hike, the National Park Service said Monday.

The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search in Joshua Tree National Park. pic.twitter.com/CNR8YrVGlD — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) May 6, 2023

Evans had been dropped off Black Rock Campground around 8 p.m. on April 30, according to the NPS. He planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He was supposed to be picked up at 11 a.m. on May 5, but he failed to show up and was reported missing two hours later.

Evans did not register for a backcountry use permit, the park service said. Park rangers have since contacted all 55 people who had backcountry permits in the area.

Evans was described as an athletic and experienced long-distance hiker who is familiar with Joshua Tree National Park.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has brown-red hair, brown eyes and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a silver, white and gray sun hoodie, a black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, blue Asics shoes, a black REI backpack, eggcrate-style sleeping pad and a dark green beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-383-5652 or call or text the NPS tip line at 888-653-0009.