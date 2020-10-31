LAFC

MLS Postpones LAFC and San Jose Match Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

LAFC had three positive cases among their player group.

By Associated Press

Michael Janosz/Getty Images

 Major League Soccer postponed the Los Angeles FC's scheduled game Sunday night at San Jose, and canceled Minnesota's match at Sporting Kansas City because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league made the moves Saturday.

LAFC had three positive cases among their player group. While the remaining players and staff have continued to test negative, the match was postponed to allow for additional testing and evaluation. MLS said it is evaluating whether the match can be rescheduled.

After confirming a case Wednesday, Minnesota had a second player Saturday with a confirmed positive test.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LAFCcoronavirusCOVID-19MLS
