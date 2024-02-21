Moreno Valley pastor accused of sexually abusing child: Sheriff's department

A community in Moreno Valley was left shocked following the arrest of a church pastor who was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

David Helbling, 79, of the Blessing Center First Assembly of God church, was arrested last week after the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report of a sexual assault of a child. After serving a search warrant on the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue, deputies found evidence related to the crime and took Helbling into custody.

The suspect is being held in custody with bail set at $2 million.

“I am speechless. I don’t know what to say,” said Yudy Perez, a Moreno Valley resident. “I would never imagine that we would be living so close to a predator like that. That gives me the chills.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A member of the congregation told NBC4 the church would not be issuing a statement.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information on the case or who is a victim of Helbling is asked to contact Investigator McCracken at 951-486-6710.