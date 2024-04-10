The 97th Oscars will be held March 2, 2025, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today in conjunction with ABC, which will again broadcast the ceremony.

The awards show will be held at its usual home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy's Governors Awards ceremony will be held Nov. 17. Voting on Oscar nominations will be conducted from Jan. 8-12, with nominations announced on Jan. 17.

The annual Nominees Luncheon will be held Feb. 10, and the Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony is set for Feb. 18.