Academy Awards

Motion Picture Academy sets date for next year's Oscars

Nominees for next year's Academy Awards will be announced early 2025.

By City News Service

The 97th Oscars will be held March 2, 2025, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today in conjunction with ABC, which will again broadcast the ceremony.

The awards show will be held at its usual home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy's Governors Awards ceremony will be held Nov. 17. Voting on Oscar nominations will be conducted from Jan. 8-12, with nominations announced on Jan. 17.

The annual Nominees Luncheon will be held Feb. 10, and the Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony is set for Feb. 18.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

actors 22 hours ago

Robert Downey Jr. reveals his reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's 2024 Oscar joke at his expense

Academy Awards Mar 10

See the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Oscars

This article tagged under:

Academy Awards
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us