Motorcyclist shot and killed on 14 Freeway in Lancaster

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old motorcyclist in a suspected road rage incident in Lancaster.

The motorcyclist was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on the northbound 14 Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:57 p.m. on the off-ramp and discovered Henry Gonzalez, who was identified Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene.

The CHP cordoned off the area and shut down the off-ramp. CHP Detectives were still at the scene as late as 10 p.m.

Further details were not immediately released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the CHP at 323-644-9550.