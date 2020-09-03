‘Ms. Ruby' is ‘Hero Among Us'

Los Angeles police officers at 77th Division in South LA honored someone in the community who is such a true gem, she's even named after one with a special award for a woman known as "Ms. Ruby."

Officers gave a big round of applause for Ruby Lee Bellman Millian as she was honored with the Heroes Among Us award.

"I'm so happy that so many of you have turned out for me today because this is my day, Miss Ruby's day!"

Ruby has been a fixture in South Los Angeles for more than 25 years.

The LAPD honored Ruby with a video telling her story, from the day she boldly registered to vote at age 20.

"When I got home and tell my mother what I had done she just about had a heart attack," she said. "Whatever I can do to help somebody then I know when God calls me my living will not have been in vain because I will have given my best."