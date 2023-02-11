Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills

A multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills left several people hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The collision involved three vehicles, leaving at least six people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash happened near Califa Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

One person was in critical condition, one in moderate condition and four others in fair condition, LAFD said.

No further details were immediately available.