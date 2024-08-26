Multi-vehicle crash in Northridge leaves 4 people injured

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge Monday morning where at least two of them became trapped in their cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported at around 7:47 a.m. near Parenthia Street and Corbin Avenue in Northridge.

At least four cars were involved in the collision and two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

A 20-year old woman a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were all transported to a local hospital, LAFD said. A 33-year-old man declined to be taken to the hospital.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.