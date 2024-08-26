Northridge

Multi-vehicle crash in Northridge leaves 4 people injured

At least four cars were involved in the collision and two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Northridge Monday morning where at least two of them became trapped in their cars, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported at around 7:47 a.m. near Parenthia Street and Corbin Avenue in Northridge.

A 20-year old woman a 24-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman were all transported to a local hospital, LAFD said. A 33-year-old man declined to be taken to the hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

