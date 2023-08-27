‘My most sincere condolences': Cook's Corner general manager shares heartfelt message following mass shooting

The general manager of the Trabuco Canyon bar where three people were killed when a gunman opened fire last week spoke out for the first time since the tragedy.

In a brief Facebook Live video, Rhonda Palmeri, the general manager of Cook’s Corner, offered her condolences to the families affected by the mass shooting and thanked first responders for their swift action during the violence.

“On behalf of Cook’s Corner, myself and the staff, I would like to send my most sincere condolences to the families of Tonya, Glen and John and all the injured and those fighting for their lives,” an emotional Palmeri said in the video on Sunday. “And the friends and families of Cook’s Corner, who were here Wednesday, Aug. 23 for the most horrific act by one man who has changed the lives of so many. We would like to thank everyone for all your love, support and prayers.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tragedy struck Wednesday evening when a gunman, who was identified as a 59-year-old retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, entered the bar and began shooting at patrons. The suspect killed three people – 49-year-old Tonya Clark of Scottsdale, Arizona, 53-year-old Glen Sprowl Jr. of Stanton and 67-year-old John Leehey of Irvine --- and injured six others, according to law enforcement.

Among those injured was the gunman’s estranged wife, Marie Snowling. Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said the suspect shot at her once during the carnage then began to fire randomly into the crowd.

After opening fire inside the bar, the gunman went to a pickup truck outside and retrieved more firearms, according to Barnes. He then shot at arriving sheriff’s deputies, prompting them to return fire. Seven deputies shot at the suspect, killing him at the scene and putting an end to the carnage, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

In Palmeri’s video, she acknowledged the first responders’ bravery during the crisis.

A woman who was sitting near the man who killed three people and wounded five others inside a Trabuco Canyon bar described the horrifying events. Christian Cazares reports Aug. 24, 2023.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community has truly been amazing and the quick actions of our first responders and Orange County law enforcement,” she said. The general manager added that she is unsure when the bar will reopen, but she will share that information once she is certain.

Read below for a full transcription of Palmeri’s statement:

Hi everyone. On behalf of Cook’s Corner, myself and the staff, I would like to send my most sincere condolences to the families of Tonya, Glen and John and all the injured and those fighting for their lives. And the friends and families of Cook’s Corner, who were here Wednesday, Aug. 23 for the most horrific act by one man who has changed the lives of so many. We would like to thank everyone for all your love, support and prayers. The outpouring of love and support from our community has truly been amazing and the quick actions of our first responders and Orange County law enforcement. We will be having a private, intimate gathering with family and friends who were here the evening of Aug. 23. We still do not have an opening date planned yet. We will notify the community as soon as possible. Thank you again on behalf of all of us here at Cook’s Corner. We really, truly love you and all of our community and friends and family. Thank you.