Food & Drink

National French Fry Day: See how restaurants across the US will be celebrating

Fry-day will take place on Friday, June 12.

By Amber X. Chen

french fries

Fast-food restaurants across the U.S. will celebrate National French Fry Day on Friday with free fries.

McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase in their app can receive a free order of medium fries on Fry-day. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Food & Drink Jul 2

Looking at the value meals from McDonald's, Taco Bell and other big chains

news Jul 3

AI drive-thru ordering is on the rise — but it may take years to iron out its flaws

Customers will even be able to carry their celebration into Saturday, July 13 with the opportunity to get any size fries free by order through the McDonald’s app, without making a prior purchase.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Burger King will also be celebrating the holiday with a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more for members of its loyalty program, continuing every Friday for the rest of the year.

"Top Chef" contestant Kévin D'Andrea shares a little history behind French fries.

Wendy’s has been celebrating Fry-day since April, offering a free order of any size fries with a purchase on the app.

Other stores that will partake in the national holiday include Raising Cane’s, Jack in the Box, and KFC.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us