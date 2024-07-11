Fast-food restaurants across the U.S. will celebrate National French Fry Day on Friday with free fries.

McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase in their app can receive a free order of medium fries on Fry-day.

Customers will even be able to carry their celebration into Saturday, July 13 with the opportunity to get any size fries free by order through the McDonald’s app, without making a prior purchase.

Burger King will also be celebrating the holiday with a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more for members of its loyalty program, continuing every Friday for the rest of the year.

"Top Chef" contestant Kévin D'Andrea shares a little history behind French fries.

Wendy’s has been celebrating Fry-day since April, offering a free order of any size fries with a purchase on the app.

Other stores that will partake in the national holiday include Raising Cane’s, Jack in the Box, and KFC.