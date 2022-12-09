Religion

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Host Live Special for Virgen de Guadalupe Celebrations

The show will stream live at 7 p.m. Sunday on the NBC Los Angeles News channel on Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV Plus

Imagen de la Virgen de Guadalupe en su basílica

The celebration of one of the most revered images in Latin America will take place over the weekend when millions of people will sing to the Virgen de Guadalupe around the Catholic world, including hundreds of cities in the U.S.

To commemorate the 491st anniversary of the apparition of the Virgen de Guadalupe, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will host a special program on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. NBC4 reporter Lolita Lopez and Telemundo 52 anchor Carmen Márquez will host the show, with images coming in from San Diego, the Bay Area and Mexico.

Here's how to watch:

Connected TV

  • The NBC Los Angeles News channel on Peacock, Roku and Samsung TV Plus
  • The Telemundo Noticias California channel on Roku
  •  The NBCLA and Telemundo 52 apps on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

Mobile Apps and Websites 

Tonight and tomorrow, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels Downtown will welcome several thousand visitors for what's being called the city's largest theatrical holiday production, “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin."

