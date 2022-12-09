NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Host Live Special for Virgen de Guadalupe Celebrations

The celebration of one of the most revered images in Latin America will take place over the weekend when millions of people will sing to the Virgen de Guadalupe around the Catholic world, including hundreds of cities in the U.S.

To commemorate the 491st anniversary of the apparition of the Virgen de Guadalupe, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will host a special program on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. NBC4 reporter Lolita Lopez and Telemundo 52 anchor Carmen Márquez will host the show, with images coming in from San Diego, the Bay Area and Mexico.

Tonight and tomorrow, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels Downtown will welcome several thousand visitors for what's being called the city's largest theatrical holiday production, “La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin."