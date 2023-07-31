NBC4 AND TELEMUNDO 52's CLEAR THE SHELTERS™ PET ADOPTION & DONATION CAMPAIGN RETURNS THIS AUGUST

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® pet adoption and donation campaign returns for the ninth consecutive year from August 1 to 31. During the month-long initiative, animal shelters and rescues throughout Southern California are partnering with the stations to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, the NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s local Clear The Shelters campaign have helped more than 98,000 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 860,000 have been adopted over eight Clear The Shelters campaigns.

“We are proud to bring Clear The Shelters back for a ninth year and partner with shelters and rescues in our communities to help find forever homes for animals in need and raise funds to support the vital work they do each day to care for vulnerable animals,” said Todd Mokhtari, President and General Manager of Telemundo 52 and NBC4.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit and longtime campaign partner, which will host the fundraising campaign, built courtesy of Fundraise Up, an online donation platform that helps nonprofits grow revenue. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice. Online donations can be made during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Tune in to NBC4 daily throughout the campaign for special coverage and reports beginning with Today in LA from 4-7 a.m., followed by the newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m. In addition, the station will feature content on the NBCLA app and on its streaming TV local news channel NBC Los Angeles News as well as the station’s lifestyle show California Live.

Audiences can tune-in to Telemundo 52 throughout the campaign for pet-related stories and coverage across its Noticiero Telemundo 52 newscasts at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., during the station’s lifestyle and entertainment show Acceso Total, which airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m., and via its digital and streaming TV local news channel Noticias California.

For more information and to find a participating shelter, visit NBCLA.com/CleartheShelters and Telemundo52.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues. Follow the latest updates on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52 using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.