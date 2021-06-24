clear the shelters

NBC4's Tony Shin Features Pets Ready to be Adopted in San Bernardino County

By Carol Soudah

Join NBC4 Inland Empire Bureau Chief Tony Shin as he hosts San Bernardino County's Homebound Virtual Pet Adoption event on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. via Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/HomewardBoundPets..

Tune in to meet a variety of loveable pets ready to go to forever homes from several animal shelters based in the county, including Apple Valley Animal Shelter, Barstow Humane Society, City of San Bernardino Animal Shelter, Rancho Cucamonga Animal Services, San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control shelters in Big Bear and Devore, and Upland Animal Shelter.

The event precedes NBC4's Clear the Shelters™, the station's successful, month-long pet adoption and donation drive taking place from August 23 to September 19 this year. The station partners with animal shelters and rescues across five counties to raise awareness about the critical need for adoptions and reducing the animal population at shelters. The campaign also raises much-needed funds for these organizations to help care for homeless animals.

This Saturday's virtual event will streaming at https://m.facebook.com/HomewardBoundPets.

