Nearly 30 vehicles vandalized overnight in Westchester

About 30 cars were broken into overnight in a Westchester neighborhood and police are still searching for the people responsible for the vandalism.

Security camera from a homeowner in Westchester captured one person walking up to a parked car and then smashing its window. The vehicles targeted in the vandalism were parked along 85th Street and Berger Avenue.

“I noticed my driver’s side windshield was cracked and I thought it was a rock,” said Susan Tuggy, whose car was among the several that were broken into. “I got to our other car and that car window was broken into and our stuff was all around. Then I saw other cars in the street had their windows punched in.”

Aside from the headache from the hundreds of dollars in repair costs, neighbors said they feel violated because much of their belongings were found shuffled around.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Those who were impacted filed a police report Saturday. A detailed description of those who were seen on video smashing into the cars was not immediately available.