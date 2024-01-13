Nearly year after Monterey Park mass shooting, community stays strong and hosts remembrance event

Nearly a year has passed since 11 people were killed in a mass shooting that shocked Monterey Park. Although the tragedy stunned the close-knit community, it kept residents resilient and determined to persevere, leading to Saturday’s dance lesson in honor of the victims whose lives were cut short.

The Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra was lively on Saturday as community members swayed and danced as part of the Community Remembrance Fair. In addition to the dance lesson, the event had guest speakers and a health service fair.

The weekend remembrance was presented by Brandon Tsay, the man who heroically disarmed the mass shooter.

“The ballroom has been part of my identity for my whole life,” Tsay said.

The hero admitted he wrestled with the idea of shutting down the Lai Lai Ballroom, which his grandmother worked so hard to open.

“It was only positivity of the public coming out again, reaching out to me and contacting me and saying ‘You can’t close you must open,’ because if we did close, the shooter would have accomplished his intent,” Tsay said.

With the dance studio remaining open, Tsay said he’s focused on finding other ways to help his community heal from the heartbreak.

“I actually started a partnership with the Asian Pacific Unity Fund to start a legacy fund called Brandon Tsay Hero Fund, which deals with mental health resources and the relationship to the community,” he said.

The gunman opened fire on several people celebrating Lunar New Year at the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Jan. 21, 2023. Shortly after, he drove to the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, where he intended to continue his killing spree before Tsay disarmed him.

