Netflix's immersive “Squid Game” universe and night market will arrive at Los Angeles

“Squid Game” fans now have the chance to reenact the show’s storyline. “Squid Game: The Trial” is Netflix’s newest immersive experience, set to open Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

This follows efforts from YouTubers like Mr. Beast to emulate the “Squid Game” universe.

The experience will host a series of thematic competitions that reflect the storyline of the series.

From the start, participants will be greeted by the Front Man, leader of the pink-suited masked men. Each level comes with its own challenges, allowing for points to accumulate.

Once a winner is named, participants are encouraged to visit the nearby Night Market. The market will serve Korean and international food options as well as beverages curated by Chef Katianna Hong, owner of the award-winning restaurant Yangban.

Located at 200 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036, the experience will open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets start at $39 dollars and can be purchased on the official website.