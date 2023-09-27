New Grammy exhibit will honor 50 years of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit is the latest addition to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to honor 50 years of Hip-Hop music and culture.

The origins, innovations, sounds of hip-hop, fashion, regionalism and entrepreneurialism are key themes in the 5000-square-foot exhibit. Among the artifacts belonging to hip-hop heavyweights that'll be displayed in the exhibit include Notorious B.I.G.’s red leather pea jacket and LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat.

The exhibit will also have an immersive component. Visitors may engage in DJing, rapping and sampling. It was curated by four individuals with deep knowledge and love for hip-hop.

The curators include Felicia Angeja Viator, Adam Bradley, Jason King and San Charnas. They worked in conjunction with the Grammy Museum Chief Curator Jasen Emmons and an advisory board of 20 members.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hip-Hop is a multifaceted genre with roots in the Bronx and New York City. DJs opened the door and culture followed along. Graffiti and breakdancing became integral to its popularity.

The exhibit is expected to run through Oct. 7 to Sept. 4, 2024. The museum's operating hours extend Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Tuesdays.