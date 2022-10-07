What to Know About Los Angeles' New Metro K Line

A new rail line opens Friday in a major step toward expanding rail service in South Los Angeles communities.

The Metro K Line runs from the Crenshaw District to Westchester.

It is scheduled to begin operation at noon Friday. Rides will be free on the Metro bus, rail and bike share system from Friday through the end of service on Sunday to celebrate the new rail line opening.

The K Line opens TODAY at noon! Join us for FREE RIDES on our bus, bike and rail system Fri thru Sun. All the deets: https://t.co/VvmwbmHpxi pic.twitter.com/ttSR0l956G — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) October 7, 2022

The northern-most point of the line is the Expo/Crenshaw station at the intersection of Crenshaw and Exposition boulevards. The line heads south along Crenshaw Boulevard, with stations at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Leimert Park and Hyde Park.

The southern half of the line uses the Harbor Subdivision right-of-way, with stations in Fairview Heights and downtown Inglewood, ending at the Westchester/Veterans Station, near La Cienega Boulevard and Florence Avenue.

Metro released a high-speed video tour of the K Line system, offering riders a preview of what to expect along the route. Click here for a look at the station artwork.

Metro also published a K Line destinations guide.

There will be free bus service from the Westchester/Veterans Station to the C Line's Aviation/LAX Station.

A station at Aviation and Century boulevards is set to open in fall 2023 and the LAX/Metro Transit Center Station in late 2024.

Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains through the weekend in connection with the K Line's opening.

"The K Line is integral to Los Angeles' transportation future," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It will open doors of opportunity for riders across our region and help make Los Angeles a more accessible, sustainable, and inclusive city."