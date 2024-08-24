‘Welcome to the world.' Newborns gifted special Lakers gear in honor of Kobe Bryant's birthday

Babies who came into the world the week of Kobe Bryant’s birthday at UCLA Health hospitals were given special Los Angeles Lakers care packages.

The Lakers set included a beanie with the number 8, a onesie, and a blanket. The package also included T-shirts for the parents with the number 24.

“Welcoming the newest Lakers fans to the world”, said a post on the Los Angeles Lakers X page, which included pictures of some newborns sporting their new Laker gear.

The late basketball star would have been celebrating his 46th birthday on Aug. 23. The following day, Aug. 24, is officially known as "Kobe Bryant Day" or "Mamba Day."

This week, all newborns born at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Center received Kobe-inspired gifts.

A congratulatory included in the care package read as follows:

"Welcome to the world! Today just became more special! The world has always celebrated Kobe Bryant on this day. Now, your growing family has even more of a reason to cherish today. To your little one, the next-generation Lakers fan. And to Kobe, may your family always continue his legacy by wearing purple and gold. Congratulations.

Credit: Los Angeles Lakers

Several events have been planned in Southern California to honor the Black Mamba.