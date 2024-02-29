Newly launched website aims to combat anti-Asian hate with data, links to resources

A newly launched website designed to be a one-stop resource for the fight against Asian American hate launched Thursday.

The newly released Asian Resource Hub provides data on anti-Asian discrimination, information on resources for those who have been subjected to racism and tips on how to intervene if you see someone victimized by hate. In addition to English, the new website is also available in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

“We wanted to put all the data in one place so we could create a more comprehensive picture,” said June Lim of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL). “For example, the FBI hate crimes database only has data on hate crimes, which is very limited.”

AJSOCAL worked with Microsoft to create the Asian Resource Hub. Inspiration to create the website came during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Asian Americans were surveyed on whether they knew where to go for help in the face of discrimination.

“The majority of the respondents said they didn't know that there were resources, and they didn't know where they could go to find help,” Lim said.

The new website includes an interactive map that shows users their nearest connection to anti-racism resources.

To explore the Asian Resource Hub, click here.