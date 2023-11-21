north hills

North Hills property searched in connection with missing persons case, law enforcement sources say

The missing persons investigation began in June.

By Eric Leonard and Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a search Tuesday Nov. 21, 2023 in North Hills.
Authorities are searching a property in North Hills Tuesday in connection with a missing persons investigation that began in June, law enforcement sources told the NBC4 I-Team.

The search for human remains was in the 16200 block of Community Court in the San Fernando Valley. A Los Angeles Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue team is assisting police, the FBI and the coroner in the search. 

Details about the missing persons case were not immediately available.

Aerial video of the scene showed a blue tarp covering a structure and police standing near the property's backyard pool. The location is in a residential area just north of Van Nuys Airport.

