North Hills property searched in connection with missing persons case, law enforcement sources say

Authorities are searching a property in North Hills Tuesday in connection with a missing persons investigation that began in June, law enforcement sources told the NBC4 I-Team.

The search for human remains was in the 16200 block of Community Court in the San Fernando Valley. A Los Angeles Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue team is assisting police, the FBI and the coroner in the search.

Details about the missing persons case were not immediately available.

Aerial video of the scene showed a blue tarp covering a structure and police standing near the property's backyard pool. The location is in a residential area just north of Van Nuys Airport.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Watch the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story.