Man Accused of Shooting a Crossbow at Officers in North Hollywood Standoff

A man accused of shooting a crossbow at officers was arrested after a standoff Sunday night at a North Hollywood apartment.

One officer suffered a minor injury.

Police responded to the apartment in the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Details about the initial report were not immediately available.

The building was evacuated during the SWAT response.

Police opened fire after the man shot the crossbow, but he was not struck by gunfire, police said. The injured officer was treated at a hospital for his wound and released, police said.

The man was later arrested.