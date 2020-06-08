LAPD

Man Accused of Shooting a Crossbow at Officers in North Hollywood Standoff

One officer suffered a minor injury in the standoff at a North Hollywood apartment.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of shooting a crossbow at officers was arrested after a standoff Sunday night at a North Hollywood apartment.

One officer suffered a minor injury.

Police responded to the apartment in the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Details about the initial report were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

SoCal Weather 52 mins ago

SoCal Starts the Week With Rare Spring Santa Ana Winds

North Hollywood 2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting a Crossbow at Officers

The building was evacuated during the SWAT response. 

Police opened fire after the man shot the crossbow, but he was not struck by gunfire, police said. The injured officer was treated at a hospital for his wound and released, police said.   

The man was later arrested. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDNorth Hollywood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us