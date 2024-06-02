7 people injured in rollover crash in North Hollywood

Seven people were hurt Sunday evening following a car crash in North Hollywood.

The incident was reported on the 5100 block of Vineland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. There, two vehicles crashed, leaving six adults and one teenager injured.

LAFD said five people were “seriously” injured in the crash. The department did not specify if those individuals were hospitalized.

Video from the scene showed one car with extensive damage to its front and the second vehicle on its side.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.