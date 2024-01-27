Norton Simon Museum's captivating Buddha exhibition culminates February

The exhibition "Benevolent Beings: Buddhas and Bodhisattvas from South and Southeast Asia" will bid farewell to the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena next month.

This captivating showcase delves into the realm of protective deities, exploring how their representations have provided blessings, guidance, and security to devoted followers. The exhibition features a diverse array of Buddhas from South and Southeast Asia depicted in various styles and media, each conveying unique gestures of blessing and guidance.

A 12th-century Buddha Shakyamuni from the Himalayan region, among the largest gilt bronzes in the museum's collection, illustrates the iconic features of the Buddha and signifies generosity and the granting of blessings.

"Benevolent Beings" is a testament to the rich tapestry of spiritual and artistic heritage in South and Southeast Asia. As the exhibition comes to an end on February 19th, do not miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the profound world of Buddhas and Bodhisattvas at the Norton Simon Museum.

The timeless artworks invite visitors to contemplate the universal qualities that connect humanity until February 19th.

Students enter for free with a valid I.D., other admission prices and hours are available here.