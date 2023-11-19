The OC Animal Care will be closed for a couple of days due to its proximity to the deconstruction of a hangar that was ablaze earlier this month and anticipated winds, it announced Sunday.

The Tustin-based animal shelter said it will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday to prioritize the safety and help of its animals, visitors and staff. Employees will remain on site to tend to its animals and all activities will be held indoors, when possible, it said.

“To minimize additional animals being brought to the shelter at this time, OC Animal Care is imploring the community to first exhaust all efforts to search for the owners of stray animals, specifically dogs, before bringing them to OC Animal Care,” the shelter said on its website.

Those with animal-related emergencies are directed to call 714-935-6848 to speak to a dispatcher. Response times may take longer than usual, the shelter warned.

In response to the Nov. 7 fire of a World War II-era hangar at a Tustin Marine Corps air station, the OC Animal Care took measures to increase the safety of its animals and staff since the blaze spewed asbestos into the air. Among the measures taken by the shelter were air quality sampling, the distribution of safety equipment to its employees and the installation of several HEPA air filtration systems.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m. at a hangar at Armstrong Road and Valencia Avenue. Because crews had difficulty accessing the fire and due to the size of the structure, the Orange County Fire Authority opted to let the building burn. A controlled deconstruction of what remains of the structure remains in the works.

Investigators are still looking into the blaze. Anyone with information that might help authorities determine the cause of the fire is asked to call 714-573-3225.