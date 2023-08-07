OC Fire Authority helps free dog stuck in bathtub drain

For one Orange County dog, bath time turned into an emergency when his paw got stuck in the drain.

The Orange County Fire Authority showed up to the family’s home in Lake Forest to help free the pup from the bathtub.

April Modesti, the dog’s owner, said the OCFA showed up in 10 minutes and quickly got to work to help the dog.

“I was telling him ‘mommy loves you, you’re such a good boy,’ and then I was just holding onto him really really tight,” Modesti said.

The firefighters drilled a hole and carefully freed the dog’s paw.

“I was concerned that he may start twisting around, wanting to get out of the pipe, and it all worked out for the best,” Daniel Fitzgerald, a probationary firefighter with OCFA, said.

The dog was not injured and the owner ensured that his paw was ok.

“His paw is perfect, he’s not bothered at all,” Modesti said. “Make sure you have a drain cover, or just be aware of that. It’s not uncommon.”

The pup got plenty of treats after and probably won’t be getting a bath for some time.