OC Sheriff's Deputy Shoots and Kills Pursuit Suspect In Stanton Parking Lot

A pursuit suspect in his 30s was shot and killed Friday night by an Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy in a Stanton senior living facility parking lot.

The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot near the intersection of Cerritos and Dale avenues, according to Carrie Braun, the director of the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Public Affairs and Community Engagement division.

A deputy had attempted to pull over the man at 5:15 p.m. near Beach Boulevard and Chapman Avenue for driving a vehicle allegedly stolen in Garden Grove, but the suspect kept driving and a short but high-speed pursuit ensued in Stanton, Braun said.

The pursuit ended at 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot, but it is not clear what occurred between the end of the pursuit and the deputy shooting the suspect.

He died at the scene, the department reported. His name was not released.

Cerritos Avenue was closed between Dale Avenue and Yana Drive while authorities investigated the shooting, Braun said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation, per protocol for deputy-involved shootings, according to Braun.