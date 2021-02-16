OC Woman Serenades Husband Battling COVID-19

Many celebrated Valentine's Day on Sunday, but a married couple did not have that opportunity, as the husband is in the hospital fighting COVID-19. But that didn't stop his wife, Patty Trejo, from taking him a mariachi serenade.

It is a story of love and hope of a couple that has been devastated by the virus, first making one of their children sick, then taking the life of a grandfather, and now a husband, and father, is the one fighting for his life.

The mariachi Trío Palenque played a special serenade for Joseph Trejo outside the St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton. The father of two, who is hospitalized for complications from COVID-19, is currently unconscious and is connected to a ventilator fighting for every breath.

“He loved mariachis and the song of his mother and his father is 'La mano de Dios' and he says this is our song too,” said Patty.

A melody that sings of love and motivation that the couple needs now more than ever.

"It makes me very sad, he doesn't like me to cry and he told me that I am the strongest woman he knows, he makes me strong, his love," added Patty.

Families suffer, but health workers also have to deal with their own sadness.

“I believe that at this moment there are two worlds, the one that we have working here and the one that people live outside. Because here we are seeing what COVID-19 is like, how people die, how people are experiencing this disease, ”said Rosa Galván, a laboratory employee at St. Jude Hospital.

On this day, music gave workers a break, and when that music reached Joseph's room through a phone, he revived the hope and faith of his wife.

"His eyes opened a little, I heard a little cough and I felt that he could hear me and I began to pray the rosary so much, there at that moment he opened his eyes again, and I said, he is telling me that it is okay, that he has to rest a little more,” said Patty.

It is difficult to say what the outcome of this story will be, but on this day, Joseph perhaps realized how much his family misses him, and how many prayers there are for his recovery.