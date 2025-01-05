Orange County

OCFA firefighter dies battling blaze in Laguna Niguel

The firefighter suffered a cardiac arrest during the response.

By City News Service

(Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority suffered a cardiac arrest and died Sunday morning while working on a residential structure fire in Laguna Niguel, authorities said.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) announces the passing of Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner," the agency said Sunday.

"Kevin tragically suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning while working a residential structure fire in the city of Laguna Niguel. The incident occurred at approximately 4:56 a.m. While actively engaged on scene, Kevin experienced a sudden medical emergency. Fellow firefighters immediately performed life-saving measures, and he was transported to a nearby hospital. Despite their heroic efforts, Kevin did not survive.

"Kevin Skinner was a dedicated member of the OCFA family, serving with distinction and unwavering commitment to the community. His loss is deeply felt by his colleagues and the countless lives he touched during his career."

