Officer-involved shooting reported near Mariachi Plaza

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles Police Department officer was involved in a shooting Sunday near Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.

The shooting was reported at 10:18 p.m. near Boyle Avenue and 1st Street. There, NewsChopper 4 captured several police cruisers responding to the scene.

It is unclear if an officer was shot or if they were shot at. Law enforcement did not specify if any injuries occurred in connection with the call.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately disclosed.