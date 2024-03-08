Oil spill off Huntington Beach coast being investigated

State officials are investigating an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning.

Investigators from the California Governor’s Office Emergency Services filed a hazardous materials spill report, detailing an overflow of petroleum coming from an offshore platform belonging to Beta Offshore.

Beta Offshore operates three oil platforms in federal waters off the coast of Long Beach, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

@USCG is responding to a sheen approximately 2.5 miles long 1.5 miles off Huntington Beach, CA. Working with local authorities. Aerial surveys are planned to assess the size and potential impacts. More updates will follow. pic.twitter.com/tfjfNx2gju — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) March 8, 2024

The state’s report also noted that once the petroleum leak was detected Thursday night, Beta Offshore shut down the line and deployed a boat to check for an oil sheen.

The Coast Guard confirmed the report, saying the Orange County Sheriff’s Department located a sheen of 1.5 miles off of Huntington Beach. The sheen is 2 to 2.5 miles long.

🚨BREAKING NEWS! I just was informed by our emergency response team of an oil spill off HB. Early thoughts are that it’s from a platform. Our county teams and coast guard are heading out now to investigate. I’ll keep you updated. — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) March 8, 2024

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley also confirmed the oil spill report, posting on social media that she was informed by an emergency response team.