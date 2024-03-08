Huntington Beach Oil Spill

Oil spill off Huntington Beach coast being investigated

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with state officials to further examine the oil spill.

By Helen Jeong

State officials are investigating an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach Friday morning. 

Investigators from the California Governor’s Office Emergency Services filed a hazardous materials spill report, detailing an overflow of petroleum coming from an offshore platform belonging to Beta Offshore.

Beta Offshore operates three oil platforms in federal waters off the coast of Long Beach, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior. 

The state’s report also noted that once the petroleum leak was detected Thursday night, Beta Offshore shut down the line and deployed a boat to check for an oil sheen. 

The Coast Guard confirmed the report, saying the Orange County Sheriff’s Department located a sheen of 1.5 miles off of Huntington Beach. The sheen is 2 to 2.5 miles long. 

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley also confirmed the oil spill report, posting on social media that she was informed by an emergency response team.

