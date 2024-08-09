Paris will hand over the Olympics to Los Angeles at Sunday's closing ceremony.

But there are still medals to be handed out in the French capital, and fans can cheer on the Olympians at one of several watch parties planned in Los Angeles for the final three days of competition.

Here's when and where.

Friday, Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream men's soccer, women's volleyball and break dancing.

Saturday, Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, 11798 Foothill Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream athletics, swim and break dancing.

Sunday, Sept. 8, Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream the Paralympic Games' blind soccer, para athletics, para judo, para swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

"I hope these viewing parties inspire Angelenos for what's to come in just four short years," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "When we host the games, it will be a priority for me to ensure that there's programming for all Angelenos to enjoy. It is a top priority to ensure that these preparations benefit Angelenos for decades to come by helping local small businesses, creating local jobs and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles."

The watch parties were organized by the LA Department of Recreation and Parks in partnership with PlayLA.

Los Angeles, among other SoCal cities, will host the Summer Olympic & Paralympic Games. It will be the third time -- 1932, 1984 and 2028 -- that the city of L.A. has hosted the games.