2024 Paris Olympics

LA is throwing watch parties on the final days of the Paris Olympics. Here's when and where

Before Paris hands over the Olympics to Los Angeles, there are more medals to be handed out in France.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paris will hand over the Olympics to Los Angeles at Sunday's closing ceremony.

But there are still medals to be handed out in the French capital, and fans can cheer on the Olympians at one of several watch parties planned in Los Angeles for the final three days of competition.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

2024 Paris Olympics 13 hours ago

Live updates: Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas lead Team USA to track gold

2024 Paris Olympics 5 hours ago

Haunting photos show abandoned Olympic venues and villages around the world

Here's when and where.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
  • Friday, Venice Beach Recreation Center, 1800 Ocean Front Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream men's soccer, women's volleyball and break dancing.
  • Saturday, Hansen Dam Aquatic Center, 11798 Foothill Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream athletics, swim and break dancing.
  • Sunday, Sept. 8, Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to live stream the Paralympic Games' blind soccer, para athletics, para judo, para swimming, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.

"I hope these viewing parties inspire Angelenos for what's to come in just four short years," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "When we host the games, it will be a priority for me to ensure that there's programming for all Angelenos to enjoy. It is a top priority to ensure that these preparations benefit Angelenos for decades to come by helping local small businesses, creating local jobs and making lasting environmental and transportation improvements throughout Los Angeles."

Months and years after the Olympic Games end, many costly venue sites sit mostly abandoned. Here’s a look inside some of the past Olympic venues.

The watch parties were organized by the LA Department of Recreation and Parks in partnership with PlayLA.

Los Angeles, among other SoCal cities, will host the Summer Olympic & Paralympic Games. It will be the third time -- 1932, 1984 and 2028 -- that the city of L.A. has hosted the games.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us