One dead after single-engine plane crashes in Corona

One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed in the city of Corona, the Corona Fire Department said.
The department responded to the scene of a fallen aircraft where a fire resulted from the crash at Auburndale Street and W. Rincon Street.
The area will remain closed and residents were advised to avoid the area.
The fire department and the Corona Police Department were on scene.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.