One dead, another critically injured in Lake Balboa crash

One person is dead and another critically injured after a two-vehicle car crash in Lake Balboa on Tuesday.

The accident was reported around 9:40 a.m. at 17300 W. Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD said a car and a pickup truck collided. The truck struck a tree and a commercial building, damaging a natural gas meter. LAFD crews stopped the natural gas leak, and no fire was reported.

The person inside one of the vehicles was trapped and died at the scene. The other patient, an adult female, was disentangled from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital, said LAFD.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to LAFD, the truck was carrying pesticide containers that were ejected during the collision. The agency dispatched their Hazardous Material Squad to survey the scene and assure no pesticide product has been spilled.

The identity of the victims were not immediately available.

The cause remains under investigation.